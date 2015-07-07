Nat Sherman
Classic
Pack
The best 100% natural tobacco, meticulously crafted to provide a smooth and flavorful smoke.
The best 100% natural tobacco, meticulously crafted to provide a smooth and flavorful smoke.
100% natural tobacco.
Encased in rich black paper with a unique gold leaf filter. Each pull delivers a smooth, rich taste with the classic Nat Sherman aroma.
A slow burning rich tobacco blend, cared and cured to perfection.
Sweet cocoa elements give this cigarette a flavorful and decadent taste with each pull.
100% Natural Tobacco Cigarettes. Similar to blue, but with a brown maduro paper and filter tip.
Mcd gold is richer and more flavorful than other ordinary cigarettes. Similar to its parent, full-flavor mcd, it consists of only 100% natural tobacco that is carefully matched to our sophisticated filtration system.
100% Natural Tobacco Cigarettes. Designed with a white paper wrapper and filter tip.
100% Natural Tobacco Cigarettes. Pure menthol crystals are encapsulated in the center of the unique cavity filter.