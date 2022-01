Arturo Fuente Flor Fina 858-Natural – 6.25 x 47 Cigars

89 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. Attractive and oliy, this cigar has notes of nuts, chocholate and cedar, with a touch of sweet spice. Pairs well with: Cognac, Syrah and Merlot