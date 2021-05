Snapple – Watermelon Lemonade

16 oz From $ 2.79 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This lemonade will tickle you pink. It wasn't easy squeezing all that refreshing watermelon and tart lemon flavor inside a Snapple bottle, but one sip of our Watermelon Lemonade and you'll see - the juice is worth the squeeze.