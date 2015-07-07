Snapple
Kiwi Strawberry
20 oz
When all there was on Earth was orange juice, apple juice and fruit punch, Snapple took the sweetness of strawberry and cut it with the simplicity of Kiwi to create an original drink!
Snapple Diet Peach tea is made with a well balanced blend of Indian tea leaves and peach essence. A low calorie tea that boasts a rich, traditional flavor with a mellow infusion of fresh Peach flavor
Made from the best stuff on earth. Snapple has done it again with the great taste of mango blended together to make a magnificent beverage you are going to LOVE!
Made from green and black tea leaves with natural lemon flavors with low calories
Made from green and black tea leaves with natural strawberry and kiwi flavors with low calories
A delicious combination of 10% real fruit juice and all natural fruit flavors like grape, pineapple and apple. A distinctive, classic taste!
Made with a well balanced blend of Indian tea leaves and peach essence. The result is a tea that boasts a rich, traditional flavor with a mello infusion of fresh peach flavor.
A combination of Indian Tea and subtle fruit essence, Snapple Raspberry Tea is deliciously sweet without an overpowering berry flavor.
To give Snapple Lemon Iced Tea its unique flavor, all natural lemon essence is blended with rich tasting tea brewed from Indian Tea leaves.
Delicious!
Get that great snapple taste with the old-fashioned pink lemonade!
The great taste of Snapple Iced Tea with less calories!
A combination of Indian Tea and subtle fruit essence, resulting in a light berry flavor. It's delicious!
Imagine if you put an entire fruit basket into a blender and turned it on. That was pretty much Snapple’s plan when they created their Fruit Punch. A punchy blend of oranges, pineapples, grapes and apples, just add your favorite liquor for a spiked punch worthy of any prom. Comes in a 16oz bottle.
Smooth Snapple Tea with that perfect peach flavor. Snapple Peach Tea is made for summer nights, fruity Arnold Palmers, and of course, cocktails. Our favorite combination is Snapple Peach Tea and whiskey, but to peach their own.
Made from all natural ingredients, this 16oz Snapple Kiwi Strawberry juice is so good you could sip it all on it’s own… but where’s the fun in that? Add a little pink to your drink by combining Snapple Kiwi Strawberry with your favorite vodka. Festive, fun, and flavorful, you’ll wonder why you never tried it before.
When life gives you lemons, make a mixed drink. A delicious combination of green and black tea, laced with lemon, Snapple Lemon Tea (16oz) is made for mixing. Combine with your favorite whiskey or bourbon on the rocks for an elevated iced tea experience.
This lemonade will tickle you pink. It wasn't easy squeezing all that refreshing watermelon and tart lemon flavor inside a Snapple bottle, but one sip of our Watermelon Lemonade and you'll see - the juice is worth the squeeze.
With a taste so refreshing you’ll apple-solutely love it, every sip of Snapple Apple is like biting into a crisp red apple. Sounds like an excellent addition to a mixed drink; Snapple Appletini, anyone? Mix up a batch tonight with a 16oz bottle of Snapple Apple.
There is so much sweet apple flavor in Snapple Apple, it makes us wonder whether apples come from Snapple or Snapple comes from apples!
