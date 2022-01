Regatta – Ginger Beer

8 oz From $ 2.69

12 oz From $ 3.49

6 Cans 7.5 oz From $ 6.99

4 Bottles From $ 7.32

6 Cans 8 oz From $ 7.59 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Strong notes of ginger with secondary notes of citrus, apple & banana compliment this Jamacian style Ginger Beer. Try Regatta on its own with a twist of lime, or as a mixer in your favorite cocktail.