Red Bull – Yellow Edition Tropical

8.4 oz From $ 2.52

12 oz Can From $ 3.17

4 Cans 8.4 oz From $ 8.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

If you long for luaus and crave the taste of tropical fruit, then you’ll love this twist on the traditional Vodka and Red Bull. Red Bull Yellow Edition has the same Wings, but with a fresh new tropical flavor. Made with real sugar, caffeine, amino acid, and B-Vitamins, let the flavors transport your taste-buds to a tropical paradise. 4-pack of 8.4oz cans