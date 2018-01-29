Bundaberg – Ginger Beer
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
In addition to “Bundaberg” being a very fun word to say, this Australian ginger beer is a delightful little sipper that’s delicious on its own or as a key player in mixed drinks and cocktails. Made from Oz-grown ginger and sugarcane. Pro tip: Before you open a bottle of Bundaberg, hold the bottle upside down to ensure the real ginger bits are evenly distributed throughout the beverage.
More By Bundaberg
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 3 years ago
Such a great tasting ginger beer. Not too sweet, and not too Spicey. It pairs well with vodka as a good Moscow mule!Such a great tasting ginger beer. Not too sweet, and not too Spicey. It pairs well with vodka as a good Moscow mule!CBCorrina B.