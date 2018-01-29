Bundaberg – Ginger Beer

In addition to “Bundaberg” being a very fun word to say, this Australian ginger beer is a delightful little sipper that’s delicious on its own or as a key player in mixed drinks and cocktails. Made from Oz-grown ginger and sugarcane. Pro tip: Before you open a bottle of Bundaberg, hold the bottle upside down to ensure the real ginger bits are evenly distributed throughout the beverage.