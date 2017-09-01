Angies Popcorn – Sea Salt Popcorn

4.8 oz From $ 4.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Snacking should make you feel good. I mean, am I right? That's why we set out to make a light, tasty treat that satisfies without triggering post-snack guilt. Always real, free of gluten, trans fats and preservatives. And because it's by Angie's, it's got all the delish that comes from being made with simple ingredients you'll love. Really, at 35 calories per cup, you're about to get snack-cessful up in here.