Rori's Artisanal Creamery – Fresh Mint Patty

16 oz From $ 14.75 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Never has mint tasted so fresh! We cold steep the mint for 2 days in the cream so it tastes just like it’s been picked from the garden. We make our own mint patties dipped in Belgian dark chocolate.



Food Allergen Summary: egg, milk