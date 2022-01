Rori's Artisanal Creamery – Vanilla Bean

Madagascar vanilla beans are what gives this ice cream that deep intense vanilla flavor. We cold steep the beans for 2 days to create the smooth silky not-too-sweet flavor that has made this a Rori’s favorite.





Food Allergen Summary: egg, milk