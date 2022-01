Rori's Artisanal Creamery – Vegan Passion Fruit

Passion fruit and coconut milk are a match made in heaven. The tart sweetness from the fruit and the creamy undernotes from the coconut milk have made vegans all throughout California very happy.



Organic coconut milk, passion fruit, passion fruit paste, passion fruit puree, organic agave syrup, organic sugar, kosher salt, non GMO corn starch, vanilla