Rori's Artisanal Creamery – Serious Dark Chocolate

We’re not kidding…it’s seriously dark. We use 72% Belgian dark chocolate and French dark cocoa creating a rich creamy and slightly smoky flavor of the best bittersweet chocolate.





Food Allergen Summary: egg, milk