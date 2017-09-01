Talenti Gelato – Roman Raspberry

1 Pint From $ 8.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This vegan, fat free, gluten free roman raspberry sorbetto is filled with intense raspberry flavor with hints of lemon - the perfect balance of citrus and sweetness. You'll never look at raspberry sorbet the same again. So many raspberries found a home in this vegan sorbetto, and what a home it is. Intensely flavorful with hints of lemon, it’s the perfect balance of tang and sweetness.