Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Talenti Gelato

Often Bought With

Saucey / Other / Snacks / Gelato

Talenti Gelato – Roman Raspberry

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

This vegan, fat free, gluten free roman raspberry sorbetto is filled with intense raspberry flavor with hints of lemon - the perfect balance of citrus and sweetness. You'll never look at raspberry sorbet the same again. So many raspberries found a home in this vegan sorbetto, and what a home it is. Intensely flavorful with hints of lemon, it’s the perfect balance of tang and sweetness.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

0 Based on 0 Reviews
5 ★
0% 
0
4 ★
0% 
0
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
Write a Review

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!

Filter Reviews: