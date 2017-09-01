Collins – Manzanilla Olives

3 oz From $ 5.99

5 oz From $ 7.41 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

"Order extra of this favorite.

These fine quality, Colossal Queen, Stuffed Queen and Manzanilla Spanish Olives are packed exclusively for the Collins brand.

Accept no substitutes.

Top Bartenders know genuine Spanish olives make for the proper Martini, top-off the perfect Bloody Mary and truly elevate any other classic cocktail.

That's why we offer only authentic, hand-packed, Queen olives from Spain.

Don't settle for lesser substitutions, not in your cocktail anyway."