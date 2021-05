Squirt – Grapefruit Soda

6 Pack From $ 1.89

20 oz From $ 2.49

1 L From $ 2.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Americans have been mixing Squirt and alcohol to make yummy cocktails like the Paloma since the 1950s. Why break tradition? A scrumptious citrus explosion, all you need is a 20oz Squirt, a bottle of Tequila, and a glass. Sounds like a good night to us.