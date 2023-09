Victoria – Mexican Lager

32 oz Bottle From $ 3.99

6 Bottles From $ 8.99

12 Bottles 12 oz From $ 13.99

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 15.99

24 Bottles 12 oz From $ 32.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

At 4% ABV, this is a great beer to drink while grilling. Victoria is the perfect step up from all the similar-tasting light Mexican lagers made by Grupo Modelo (Mexico's largest brewery) -- think Tecate, Corona, Modelo Especial, Pacifico. Like those in the cerveza clara style, Victoria remains crisp and refreshing, but true to its more amber color (the beer is technically a Vienna lager), it has a little bit of sweetness, too.