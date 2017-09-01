Stella Artois – Solstice Lager

Few things in life are more refreshing than an ice-cold Stella Artois on a warm day, but the classic Belgian lager may have just outdone itself with its new Stella Artois Summer Solstice Lager. Cracking open a bottle is basically the equivalent of putting on a fresh layer of deodorant, splashing cool water on your face, and plopping yourself directly in front of the air conditioner. This spry summer beer delivers playful zesty citrus notes alongside a subtly sweet maltiness, and to top it off, it’s triple filtered for exceptional smoothness in every sip. With 4.5% ABV, it’s got that crisp, light touch that’s absolutely ideal for long summer nights.