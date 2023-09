Natural Light – Light Lager

25 oz Can From $ 2.00

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 2.59

32 oz Bottle From $ 2.99

15 Cans From $ 8.99

24 Cans 12 oz From $ 11.49

18 Cans 12 oz From $ 12.99

30 Cans 12 oz From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium American and imported hops, and a combination of malt and corn. Its longer brewing process produces a lighter body, fewer calories and an easy-drinking character.