Michelob Ultra – Light Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The first beer with very low carbohydrates (half of what popular light beers have!); 95 calories; light and refreshing with a nice hoppy flavor like a regular Michelob - clean, crisp, smooth finish!
More By Michelob
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 1 year agoStephen R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
My kind of light beer.I always considered myself a beer drinker until my husband (who loves IPAs) told me otherwise.Marla B. - Verified buyer""