Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Michelob Ultra

More By Michelob

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Light Beer

Michelob Ultra – Light Lager

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

The first beer with very low carbohydrates (half of what popular light beers have!); 95 calories; light and refreshing with a nice hoppy flavor like a regular Michelob - clean, crisp, smooth finish!

More By Michelob

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Stephen R. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    My kind of light beer.

    I always considered myself a beer drinker until my husband (who loves IPAs) told me otherwise.
    Marla B. - Verified buyer
    ""