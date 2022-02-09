Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Michelob Ultra

More By Michelob

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Light Beer

Michelob Ultra – Light Lager

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

The first beer with very low carbohydrates (half of what popularlight beers have!) ; 95 calories; light and refreshing with a nice hoppy flavor like a regular Michelob - clean, crisp, smooth finish!

More By Michelob

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Jeffry A. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Ben H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Refreshing

    Closest thing to water while still being beer. Great for a day-long bbq.
    James V. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good when necessary - pricey

    Fast -easy - convenient - you pay for the convenience and then tip is a must!! These delivery people work hard!!! Good job!!
    Barbara S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Fresh beer

    Very smooth and refreshing
    Savannah C. - Verified buyer