Michelob Ultra – Light Lager
The first beer with very low carbohydrates (half of what popularlight beers have!) ; 95 calories; light and refreshing with a nice hoppy flavor like a regular Michelob - clean, crisp, smooth finish!
- 1 year agoJeffry A. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoBen H. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
RefreshingClosest thing to water while still being beer. Great for a day-long bbq.James V. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good when necessary - priceyFast -easy - convenient - you pay for the convenience and then tip is a must!! These delivery people work hard!!! Good job!!Barbara S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Fresh beerVery smooth and refreshingSavannah C. - Verified buyer