Michelob Ultra – Light Lager

The first beer with very low carbohydrates (half of what popular light beers have!) ; 95 calories; light and refreshing with a nice hoppy flavor like a regular Michelob - clean, crisp, smooth finish!
Great beer !!Refreshing and taste very goodBill D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth liteI requested cans and the driver brought bottles instead I did not as for bottles I orders cans this has happened multiple timesStephan B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Light and very crispvery easy to drink and also very light . Perfect summer drink !Frankie . - Verified buyer