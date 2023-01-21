Michelob Ultra – Light Lager

Deliver ASAP to
The first beer with very low carbohydrates (half of what popular light beers have!) ; 95 calories; light and refreshing with a nice hoppy flavor like a regular Michelob - clean, crisp, smooth finish!

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

11 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Great beer !!

    Refreshing and taste very good
    Bill D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth lite

    I requested cans and the driver brought bottles instead I did not as for bottles I orders cans this has happened multiple times
    Stephan B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Light and very crisp

    very easy to drink and also very light . Perfect summer drink !
    Frankie . - Verified buyer