Corona Light – Mexican Lager
1
Corona is synonymous with Mexican beer. It starts crisp and ends with a mild tart flavor from the maize. This light lager has 30% fewer calories than Corona Extra, and still goes great with Mexican food, so you'll never have to feel guilty or count calor
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 2 years ago
SmoothVery smooth and light taste.. perfect for those who enjoy Corona and trying to watch there calories.Frankie . - Verified buyer