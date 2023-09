Brasserie Dubisson Cuvee Troll – Blonde Ale Light Hybrid Beer

Trolls is Dubisson's fastest growing beer. Made with all blond malts & a touch of orange peel, Trolls is a hazy blond, with a lovely, doughy, fresh malt aroma. Finishes clean.