Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Amstel

More By Amstel

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Light Beer

Amstel – Light Lager

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Thirst-quenching and refreshing. Deep gold in color, Amstel® Light’s unique mixture of barley malt and hops delivers a full, never-diluted flavor that sets it apart from other light beers. Amstel Light is a full flavored light beer, with only 95 Calories.

More By Amstel

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Tim E. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Great beer

    Been drinking it since the 90s. And it is always my go to beer
    Kathy B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best lite beer ever

    Been drinking it for 18 years. It’s my go to beer
    Kathy B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great taste

    Fine Light Lager
    Boris R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best

    Fastest good
    Tim E. - Verified buyer