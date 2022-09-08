Amstel – Light Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Thirst-quenching and refreshing. Deep gold in color, Amstel® Light’s unique mixture of barley malt and hops delivers a full, never-diluted flavor that sets it apart from other light beers. Amstel Light is a full flavored light beer, with only 95 Calories.
More By Amstel
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
5 Reviews
- 1 year agoTim E. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
Great beerBeen drinking it since the 90s. And it is always my go to beerKathy B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best lite beer everBeen drinking it for 18 years. It’s my go to beerKathy B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great tasteFine Light LagerBoris R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
BestFastest goodTim E. - Verified buyer