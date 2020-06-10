Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha

More By Boochcraft

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Hard Kombucha

Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha – Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Sour and tangy grapefruit juice with an underlying sweetness. Hibiscus adds a cranberry tart yet rich flavor and adds a beautiful pink color while heather brings a subtle sweet floral aroma. 7% abv

More By Boochcraft

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 9 months ago

    Y

    Y
    Catherine . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Bomb AF

    Amazing
    Jessica S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    My favorite grape,lime

    My favorite grape,lime
    TB
    Tami B.