Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha – Orange Pomegranate Beet

Fresh-pressed oranges, tangy pomegranate, and a touch of savory beetroot, create a juicy, complex combination. As much at home in the dusky summer sunset as an AM hair-of-the-dog.