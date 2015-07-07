Zenato
Amarone
750 ml
93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Flavors of sun-dried dates, black cherry & crushed black raspberry with aromatic hints of smoke and spice.
93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Flavors of sun-dried dates, black cherry & crushed black raspberry with aromatic hints of smoke and spice.
The Zenato Valpolicella Ripassa shows richness and depth on the palate. Red fruit and jammy notes last throughout the palate.
A ruby red hue that releases an elegant almond-scented bouquet, classicly Valpolicella. Dry and full-flavored on the palate, with an excellent, velvet-contoured structure.
The Zenato Pinot Grigio is lively and fresh; bright citrus aromas and flavors; crisp and refined in the finish.