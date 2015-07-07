Zaya
Spiced Rum
750 ml
Product of Trinidad & Tobago. Intense vanilla with dry, buttery toffee and cinnamon notes. 80 Proof
Product of Trinidad & Tobago. Intense vanilla with dry, buttery toffee and cinnamon notes. 80 Proof
91 PTS Wine Enthusiast. Soft, smooth and refined with rich, complex blackberry, cassis, bacon, pepper and smoky cedar flavors.
Silver Medal, 2006. Ripe, round and full of red and blackberry flavors. Lingers long in the aftertaste. Smooth and fulfilling.
Medium to deep straw, yellow color; ripe citrus aroma, with light mineral and wood; medium bodied, textured on the palate; bright citrus in the flavors.