Yaegaki
Sake
750 ml
Made from rice in which nearly 40% of the grain has been polished away. Full bodied, with a slight acidity. ABV 15%
Brewed from 100% Omachi rice, this Junmai Ginjo is fruity on the nose with the aroma of raisin and the gentle flavor of muscat grapes.
Mild yeasty brioche and melon aromas with a supple, dry-yet fruity medium body and a creamy, honey, lemon spritzed apple and raddish finish.