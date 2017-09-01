Substance
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The Substance Cs Cabernet is a soft spoken red, with persistence; shows black fruit, tar and leather on the palate.
Most red wines are either bold and fruity, or smooth and sweet. Not Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon. Somehow, they packed both ends of the spectrum into one bottle. It starts with notes of espresso and chocolate and a velvety smooth finish, this sophisticated red wine pairs well with red meats.
Full-bodied flavors and elegant spice. Bold notes of dark cherry and blackberry jam with hints of mocha and toasted oak. 14.5% ABV
A medium-bodied, Crisp White wine with floral aromas and fruit flavors.
Estate grown in Paso Robles, CA. Fruit forward, medium bodied, and smooth. 13.6% ABV
Bursting with fresh fruit and fine bubbles, with notes of peach, green apple, and citrus. 11% ABV
The color is clear raspberry jelly. The nose is a mix of red berries and a slightly medicinal scent. 13.5% ABV.
A nice and fresh. Up-front bold red fruit flavors, with a slight mineral edge. Smooth a soft in the finish.
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 Steele Lake County Syrah is ultraripe with a touch jammy, wild berry, boysenberry and racy blackberry pie flavors; a mouthful of Syrah any way you chew it.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Generous and grapey, the classy '97 Glaetzer Shiraz is one of Australia's boldest and finest of its type; enjoy this superbly black fruited wine with savory, gamey dishes.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Quite good and primed for the international palate, the lively '07 Heron Chardonnay braces the palate with tasty appley flavors; pert and lively in the aftertaste.
86 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Hardys Nottage Hill Chardonnay has a resiny edge to the generous pear and lemon verbena flavors that makes this distinctive and appealing; drink now.
The palate is succulent, rich, enveloping, and sweet thanks to the presence of dense, supple, and rounded tannins.
Wrath Ex-Anima Chardonnay is aged in stainless steel, this unoaked chardonnay is bright and fresh with notes of citrus and nectarine.
Aromas of dark cherries, rhubarb, plum and cedar mingle with subtle hints of toasted nuts, sweet vanilla and clove.
Aromas of plum fruit with cherries, and the aromas evolve with vigor and balance towards sensations of mint and liquorice.
93 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '11 Emmelo Merlot is an opulent juicy red with loads of fruit and spices; truly a full throttle Merlot expressing savory notes of chocolate, walnuts and red fruit flavors.
Bright straw color with youthful edges; a tremendous value Pinot Grigio that shows light citrus and melon flavors with well balanced acidity in the finish.
88 PTS STEPHEN TANZER Bright ruby. Floral red and dark berry scents complicated by notes of licorice and rooty sassafras. Chewy and focused on the palate, offers bitter cherry and blackcurrant.
Certified Sustainable and Green; overflowing with a fresh black cherry aroma, the lush opening of Cassis and berry flavors; isinstantly appealing from the first sip and lasting through the finish.
The Hoopla Chardonnay is rich and layered white wine; ripe core fruit and some oak; medium bodied.
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '11 Tilia Cab has a ripe, dark cherry bouquet; the palate is ripe, generous entry, crisp acidity & very pure, graphite tinged fruit; does not cut back on flavor.
97+ PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '08 Lokoya Mt Veeder possesses fabulous fruit along with full bodied power, a voluptuous texture & beautiful density as well as richness. Another blockbuster.
This Cabernet Based wine is one of Washington's best values every year. Tastes like a wine 50% more expensive. Lots of layers of flavor on a broad palate with chewy tannins that portend ageability
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Soft, pretty and easy, the red-fruited '10 Radius Cabernet shows some pleasing black fruit notes as well; delicious on the palate, with a user-friendly profile.
Soft and slightly sweet. Delivers delicious and ripe, red fruit flavors; finely balanced and an easy finish.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Bright & stylish, the lively Treveri Brut offers toasty, floral pear & spice flavors on a refinged frame, lingering nicely on the mouthwatering finish.
GOLD MEDAL Riverside International Wine Comp (2012 vintage). Complex and intriguing, stands better than many others from this difficult vintage; tasty red currants, with light earth.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh, frisky, and formidable, the easy-to-like '09 Pandemonium Red shows exuberant red fruit flavors than zing through the palate; crisp in the finish.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. An absolute jewel of a wine, the bracing, dried-citrus, mineral-like '11 Heritance Sauvignon Blanc is so refreshing and crisp; winemaker Bernard Portet added 12% Roussanne.
The Heritance Cabernet is full flavored and rich from start to finish; packs black fruit and oak on the palate.
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '06 Cade reveals excellent potential; possesses high acids, high tannin, and, as most mountain Cabernets do; formidably endowed, forbiddingly backward wine.
The Trove Merlot is a soft red wine that is ready-to-enjoy.
SILVER MEDAL ORANGE CO WINE COMP.
87 PTS, TOP 100 VALUES OF THE YEAR, WINE & SPIRITS. The '08 Sebeka Chenin Blanc is simple with clean delineation to its talc and grape flavors; has a little leesiness to give it body; finishes clean.
SILVER MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A nice and pleasing effort, the easy-drinking '07 Montevina Terra d'Oro Rose shows the gentle side of pink; mellow finish.
Sebeka produces a pleasant core fruit flavored Sauvignon Blanc with a accent of citrus.
Blackish purple in color and dazzling on the palate, the Shingleback Black Bubbles is one of Australia's top Sparkling Shirazes; a serious wine that is fun to drink.
A true ultra-premium Cabernet, the Forefathers Alexander Valley Cabernet delivers fine, red fruit flavors and a pleasing, smooth-textured palate; a nice choice with grilled tri-tip of beef.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. The '03 JRE Cavedale Vineyard Zinfandel explodes in the aromas with excellent black raspberries; on the palate, the wine stays steady and pleasing; serve now with BBQ pork ribs.
Silky and rich with ripe red cherry aromas with just a hint of clove; smooth vanilla, red berry and cassis flavors last through the finish; great to serve with grilled or blackend salmon.
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '00 Antinori Solaia has bright aromas of crushed berry and raspberry, with a hint of mineral; full-bodied and very round, with lovely velvety tannins; big and boisterous.
Fragrant and fine, the attractive Heron Cabernet stays steady on the palate; the wine's ripe fruit and crisp acidity m ake it a great wine with medium rare lamb chops.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The 1999 Antinori Guado Al Taso has aromas of cut flowers and cummin with a hint of taragon. Full bodied with tight and firm tannins, yet fresh and solid.
Aromas of ripe pears, summer peaches and lotus blossoms. Vibrant flavors of juicy Bartlett pears and citrus with subtle hints of nutmeg and spice, all with a crisp, refreshing finish.
Better than many chardonnays, the '00 Steele Pinot Blanc is a great alternative choice! Fresh and lively, this crisp, citrusy dry white wine offers a brightness that marries nicely with food.
Spaghetti for many requires Franzia Burgundy! Spice up your sauce (the alcohol will boil off). Also great for use in potroast. The inner pack will keep it fresh til the date on the boxtop.
The Steele Catfish Vineyard Zinfandel has tart, red fruit flavors that zing on the palate; bright in the aftertaste.
California. Shows black currant, cassis and cool leaf aromas with a touch of dust on the end of the nose. \u001dFinishes with notes of cocoa and fresh sweet tobacco. 13.9% ABV.
Fine bubbles with fragrance of fresh raspberry and cassis. Palate is dry and crisp with plump red fruit flavors and subtle earthy notes. 12.5% ABV
Broad, bright flavors of pear, key lime, quince, green apple, and a hint of licorice coat the palate. Finishes long and lean. 13.6% ABV
Bright aromas and fruit-driven flavors with zesty acidity.
Apricot, kumquat, nectarine, and lime leaves. Great mid-palate intensity with a long, minerally finish. 12.5% ABV
The Black Box Sauvignon Blanc delivers pretty floral aromas unfolding into bright citrus and tropical fruit flavors. A perfect example of the distinct New Zealand style.
The Black Box Pinot Grigio displays lovely floral aromas of citrus blossoms. The flavors are bright, with juicy lemon-lime flavors and hints of peaches. It has a bright and well-balanced finish
Aromas of black currants, with hints of mocha and toasty oak. Black cherry and chocolate flavors come together with smooth tannins, leading to a soft, lingering finish.
Aromas of citrus with notes of pineapple, with flavors of tropical mango and green grape. Long, fruity finish. 13% ABV
Rich Strawberry and Italian cherry with subtle biscotti complete with bubbles. Lots of bubbles! 11.5% ABV
A beautiful Pinot Noir from Santa Barbara; ripe cherry and dark berry flavors with a rich texture on the palate; elegant and well polished in the finish.
Delicate in color and wonderfully aromatic. Alpine strawberries, Italian cherries, savory herbs & layers of complexity. Minerality to spare with a long satisfying finish. Not your average ros?!
Packed with aromas of fresh tropical fruit and candied pineapple,jasmine and sunwarmed rocks on a summer day; refreshing taste of ripe, juicy white peach and melons.
Deep ruby color; expressing notes of cassis and dark plum aromas; ripe flavors, medium weight on the palate, perfect to serve with grilled burgers.
Zeros in on a tight beam of snappy, vibrant red berry fruit that's pure and spicy, with a hint of anise and fresh-turned earth.
The Calling Cabernet is an ultra-rich red wine; packed with ripe fruits and a note of sweet oak; lush in the finish.
91 POINTS Wine Enthusiast (2013 vintage). Excellent density and richness, with the black fruit staying bold and upfront on the palate. It rounds itself nicely in the finish.
Fresh bouquet of strawberries and hints of citrus, and a palate that is fairly full bodied for a Rose.
GOLD MEDAL, 2013 CALIFORNIA STATE FAIR WINE COMP. Playfully aromatic and lively, the fresh and pretty '11 Gnarly Head Authentic White is bright with apples, peaches and flowers.
Washington winemaking Super-Star Charles Smith heads to Italy to craft this delicious Chardonnay based sparkler is bright, zesty, and refreshing with complex aromas and a clean, light finish.
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Bella's Garden Shiraz is ripe, fleshy and generous, but not over the top, with gorgeous cherry, pomegranate, and black olive and bay leaf flavors.
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Neil Ellis Sauvignon Blanc Sincerely displays nice herb and lime aromas and flavors, with good richness to the straw and grapefruit notes that come in on the back end.
Inviting aromas of honey and citrus. The Black Box Riesling has succulent flavors that are light and well balanced with tangerine, lemon and delicate honey sweetness. A bright and lingering finish.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A straight-forward effort, the red-fruited, dried-leafy '07 Banrock Station Cabernet is smooth-drinking red wine with plenty of good fruit essence; a fine, everyday drinker.
The Black Box Shiraz is a good drinking red and packed for easy pouring and everyday enjoyment.
Perfect for your daily red wine requirement, the tasty Black Box Merlot is soft, supple and very correct; the wine's sweet earth, black fruit flavors are perfect for a burger.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Dark and sassy, the faintly sweet Wyndham Sparkling Shiraz is a delicious bubbly red; lots of good action here; a great match at the end of the meal with a light dessert.
85 PTS, BEST VALUES, WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Banrock Station Chardonnay is fresh and fragrant, with citrus flower-scented pear and spice flavors that linger on the polished finish; drink now.
Great aromatics, with a blend of lemon meringue, gala apple and cantaloupe; wonderful apple flavors on the palate with a hint of baking spices; deep and concentrated on the finsih.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine example of Aussie Shiraz, the '05 Wyndham Bin 555 brings forward up-front black fruit flavors that play nicely on the palate; finishes with a pleasant soft touch.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2008 LOS ANGELES WINE & SPIRITS WINE COMP. Well-focused and nicely done, the black-fruited '06 Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet serves a well=balanced wine with a shading of dried herbs.
This Chardonnay from Down Under is crisp and fruity with nicely balanced peach and melon flavors; a refreshing effort that pairs nicely with light seafood and quickly tossed salads.
SILVER MEDAL, 2003 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. Straight-forward and delicious, the lively '01 Black Opal Cabernet stands tall as a wine of red wine substance; great with a charred halibut steak.
Washington. Cut summer grass gives way to white nectarine, honeysuckle, and melon. 12% ABV
Ripe berry, cherry and violet aroams are followed by note of herbal spice; red plum and cherry notes expand on the palate and through the finish.
Bright youthful corlor; fragrant aromas of lemon sorbet, gooseberry and a note of green apple; rich juicy flavors and very concentrated on the palate; perfect with shellfish.
90 PTS WINE NEWS. The '08 Merryvale Starmont Sauvignon Blanc has fresh scents of white peach, honeydew and vanilla; creamy flavors of lemon custard and apple juice.
Napa Valley. Crisp apple, tangerine, apricot tart, citrus blossom, white flowers, subtle toast, vanilla and stone fruit tastes. 13.5% ABV
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL BEST OF SHOW 2006 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. the only scotches used in this blend are Glenlivet 1977 and North of Scotland 1974, a rich honey barley palate, lingering finish.
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Kings Ridge Light and fragrant, with pretty rose petal overtones to the currant and berry fruit, finishing with delicate grip.
California. Aromas of creamy butter and vanilla. Flavors of citrus, apple, and pear. 13% ABV
Argentina. Aromas of cherries and plums. Rich and full-bodied with flavors of juicy tart berries followed by sweet spice.13.5% ABV
California. Nose of dark fruit flavors with notes of espresso and spice. 13% ABV
Adorada wines are crafted from premium California grapes in a sumptuously aromatic style, reminiscent of an ambrosial fragrance. Each bottle is finished with a luxurious draping of wax, creating a sleek aesthetic akin to classic perfume bottles.
Kosher. Delightfully fresh, semi sweet, and slightly effervescent. Pair with flavored fish and chicken dishes.
Italy. Aromas of floral honeysuckle and fruit. Flavors of white peach, melon, and apple. 13% ABV
Ruby red in color with purple highlights, the 2014 Tignanello shows an intense nose of red fruit with hints of leather and sweet spice. The wine is ample and enveloping on the palate with supple tannins that respect the character and personality of the Sangiovese grape. The finish and aftertaste are of lovely length and persistence.
12 Bottle Case. Light and soft-bodied, the vintage offers a firm acidity balanced with a stark, steely flavor. Aromas are fresh and clean, evoking the scent of early morning after a first rain, with a hint of honeysuckle and underlying notes of tangerine and wet stone. The wine enters the palate with a crisp yet soft quality, flowing into flavors of flower blossom and ending with a mouthwatering finish of fresh-squeezed grapefruit. A long-lasting, zesty minerality leaves the sensation of both subtlety and brightness.
12 Bottle Case. 91 PTS Wilfred Wong. Explodes with ripe core fruit flavors, complete with hints of mineral and marzipan.
Kosher. Joyvin Red, a partially fermented red grape must, is the ultimate, easy-drinking party wine. It's light, fruity and fun to sip or enjoy with lightly flavored fish and chicken dishes. Serve chilled.
The nose shows intense aromas of red berry fruit of excellent expressiveness and focus which are followed by lovely notes of sweet spices. On the palate, the wine is balanced and harmonious and of exceptional overall drinking pleasure.65% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot and 15% Syrah
Fermented completely in stainless steel tanks; showing bright, refreshing citrus fruits with hints of minerals; lemon-lime and tangerine-like flavors are vibrant and long in the finish.
Rich notes of black pepper and dark fruits on the nose and palate, joined with hints of oak and vanilla.
Rich, fruit-forward elegance. A spicy fruit and berry core backed up by soft tannins makes it a nice glass of wine for casual sipping among friends or pair with a spiced rubbed rib eye steak.
Opens up with fresh fruit aromas of black cherries and raspberries and a note of blue fruits; the palate is round and soft with silky tannins and plum flavors.
A fine and unique aperitif, as well as an excellent cooking wine. From Italy.
Colby is a flavorful blend of Cabernet, Zinfandel, Shiraz, Malbec & Petite Sirah. Every bottle sold raises research dollars for the American Heart Assn and other heart related charities for research.
Vanilla bean and roasting coffee aromas compliment the dark luscious character of the wine. Juicy and intense.
SILVER MEDAL, 2013 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Plenty to like, here, the sophisticated '10 ZD Cabernet delivers the good as well any cab can; long and firm in the finish.
Perfect on its own as a dessert, or an excellent match to fresh fruit, rich pate or fine blue veined and cream based cheeses.
Beautifully aromatic with red fruit and flowers, Etude Pinot Noir delivers serious ripe strawberry and black fruits onto the palate; firm in the finish.
An excellent balance of fruit from 2 iconic Pinot Noir vineyards; Sangiacomo and Durell; the Steel Carneros Pinot shows beautiful red fruit flavors backed by wonderful earyth and savory notes.
Complex aromas of lemon curd with floral notes and pine nuts are showcased on the nose; followed by mixed citrus notes of lime, lemon and kiwi that finishes with a toasty cr?me brulee on the palate.
The Edge Cabernet plays nicely between soft and tight; well-built and nicely balanced; shows red and black currant flavors; lively finish.
Richly and highly concentrated with balance and strength. Sweet yet firm, this is one a first class dessert wine.
Ripe flavors of blackberry, hoisin sauce and pepper; showing plenty of licorice and dark chocolate accents on the finish.
Ripe red fruit, with perceptible notes of wild cherries and cherries under spirits to tobacco, leather, and spices.13.5% ABV
91 PTS Wilfred Wong. A fine Chardonnay that explodes with ripe core fruit flavors. Hints of mineral and marzipan.
Made primarily with Grenache and Shiraz grapes and aged on average for 8 years. A blend of several vintages to ensure its rich, smooth and nutty flavors.
A fine effort that is a crisp, juicy white wine of excellent balance and style.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Antinori Badia a Passignano shows lots of ripe berry, earth and light cream character; full-bodied, with chewy tannins and a long finish; precise and impressive.
Notes of cherries well integrated with the chocolate and vanilla aromas of the oak aging. The tannins are soft and silky, and the flavors are long and well sustained.
The ZD Pinot Noir is rich and serious; exhibits ripe strawberries and sweet oak flavors.
GOLD MEDAL & 93 POINTS SD Wine Competition (2013 vintage). Full bodied and lush with notes of pineapple, mandarin and lemon rind that integrate wonderfully with natural acidity and subtle oak.
Concentrated and fine, the full-flavored Steele Zinfandel exhibits pleasing ripe fruit flavors that stay nifty on the palate; serve with rosemary-infused lamb.
The Antinori Santa Cristina Sangiovese is a light to medium bodied red wine with good focus on medium ripe fruit flavors; smooth in the aftertaste.
The full-flavored Steele Chardonnay has a smashing amount of oak with a pleasing note of green apples; a real crowd-pleaser.
California. Aromas of toasty vanilla, sugar cookie, and applesauce. Tropical fruits flavors with roasted nut character. 13.3% ABV
Sonoma. Flavors of ripe berry, plum, and warm spice. 14% ABV
California. Aromas and flavors of strawberry, cherry, and plum. 13% ABV
A dazzling and vibrant union of Cabernet and Old Vine Zinfandel. Delicious finery of rich cherry fruit flavors and spicy oak. 14.2% ABV
Fruit-driven and dense with a juicy core of dark fruit.
Classic Merlot aromas of dark cherries, cedar, pipe tobacco. Anise, stone and cherry blossoms. 13.5% ABV.
Washington. Aromas of black cherry, anise and earth with a touch of toasted herb. 14.5% ABV
Washington. Scents of mocha and lavender open up to flavors of chocolate covered cherries. 13.5% ABV
Rich, dark berry flavors with layers of spice, plum, pepper and vanilla
The Calling Chardonnay is smooth and appealing; ripe core fruits and sweet oak; creamy, with ripe citrus notes; layered finish.
California. Dark cherry flavors with floral and savory herb notes with a touch of tobacco in the background. 13.5% ABV
South Africa. Velvety ripe blueberry, mulberry, exotic spice and creamy vanilla flavors.
Almost black garnet in color with layers of blackberry, cherry, cassis and plum. There is a core minerality with violet and blueberry tones and well integrated oak with hints of vanilla and spice. Lush on the palate with supple tannins.
100% estate sustainably-farmed from Clarksburg vineyards. Classic Cab with ripe black cherry aromas followed by blueberry, spice, cocoa, and hits of toffee. 6 months in French oak.
Displays juicy red fruit along with ripe plum and blueberry. The palate is rich with a full entry and shows flavors of sweet chocolate, spice, and vanilla. It finishes with a velvety mouthfeel.
Lovely aromas of black currants, mocha, and toasy oak. Flavors of black cherry and chocolate with a lingering finish. 13.5% ABV
A deliciously sweet blend, notes of orange, lemon, lime and ripe fruit.
A delicious, single-vineyard Viognier; layers of Meyer lemon curd, Asian pear, clove, honeydew melon, and bee's wax; balanced in the mouth with a bright minerals and peach flavors.
A beautiful bouquet of thyme and dried spice followed by ripe red cherry and currants. Nice structure and balance in the finish.
Russian River Valley. Ripe and textured; exhibits cool red fruit aromas and flavors; delicate and persistent in the finish.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Showing some nice complexities in the aromas, the sweet and lively '10 Polka Dot offers a pleasing palate presence; ripe apple, floral flavors; sweet and easy finish.
Fresh and exciting style Pinot Noir; bright youthful cherry aromas with just a hint of clove spice; medium bodied, ripe berry flavors that linger throughout the glass; great to serve with ahi.
Brilliant, white gold color with a citrus bouquet of aromas; soft fruit flavors of lime and citrus with delicate mineral notes; crisp acidity balances sweetness for a clean finish.
91 PTS Wine Advocate. Full bodied & vibrantly fruity, offering an abundance of blackberry flavors with acidity in the finish.
Big, rich, and full-bodied, with a core of ripe berry fruit that carries into the long, spicy, complex finish.
A superb wine value, the Black Box Merlot excels with its pleasant red fruit flavors and soft palate textures; just open the tap and pour.
An exciting Zinfandel that explodes with ripe berry flavors. Rich and enticing beginning to end.
Absolutely a kick butt ZINFANDEL. The Carol Shelton Monga Zinfandel is incredibly rich and powerful; shows bold, ripe berry flavors with loads of spice; intense and balanced in the finish.
The Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay is a medium to full bodied wine; ripe and round on the palate.
A solid and dependable red wine. Ripe, red currants, medium bodied. Bright and juicy in the flavors. Soft finish.
With bright acidity and decadent fruit, this elegant wine is enveloped by caressing soft tannins and displays a lingering finish.
A deep, dark, and pleasing effort, the ripe-fruited Black Opal Shiraz is one of the world's best values; drinks well now.
Washington. Fresh and crisp with perfumes of sweet apple blossom, followed by apple, pear and apricot. 13.5% ABV
California. Juicy blackberry cobbler meets smoky licorice with a hint of spice. A celebration of decadence. 13.5% APV
Menthol, spice, and oak flavors with aromas of Bing cherry and cassis giving a soft, silky, lingering finish. 13.9% ABV
Voluptuous, sleek tannins and lush fruit with flavors of violet, black cherry and plum.
Aromas of apple blossom and pear. Palate of white peach, apple and lemon. 13.8% ABV.
Dark ruby red in color with some violet notes and medium density, with complex aromas of black cherry, earth, graham cracker, and cassis. The wine has a lingering finish of red cherry and spicy.
California. Aromas of cherry, red currant, boysenberry with a background of baking spices. 14% ABV
Rich golden liqueur with a spicy ginger flavor. For a "King and Tonic" mix Kings Ginger, tonic water, and a dash of bitters.
Classic botanicals; Whole Juniper berries, Coriander, Angelica, Orris & other botanicals, steeped in apple brandy low-wine, re-distilled with vapor distilled Citrus peels & lavender in the gin basket.
Pure pot-distilled American Brandy finished in American craft beer barrels. Aromas of malt, earth, and cloves with flavors of dark chocolate and coffee, finishing with a hint of molasses.
A blend of superb exclusively copper pot-distilled brandy. Matured in kentucky bourbon whiskey and medium-char american white oak barrels for balance, complexity and a polished, velvety finish.
Aroma: Blackberry fruit, with hints of cherry. Taste: Bold, robust, strong whiskey notes with brandy fruit coming forth towards the back end. Finish: Slight tannic, oaky dryness.