Outer Sounds
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Marlborough, New Zealand. It has a lemon, lime, passionfruit, guava, white peach, white flowers, gooseberry, grapefruit taste/aroma.
White peach, strawberry, lemon, pink grapefruit taste/aroma.
Paso Robles, California. Your go-to meat wine. Chop Shop is juicy, complex, full-bodied Cabernet that pairs with burgers and prime cuts alike.
Intensely fruity aromas and flavors of blackberries, cherries and subtle leather notes. Well balanced with vivacious acidity and velvety texture. 13.5% ABV
Has spicy blackberry aromas and zesty, layered flavors of black cherry and licorice; long, satisfying.
93 PTS WILFRED WONG. A remarkable wine, the '09 Prisoner with all of its 15.2% alcohol and its unlikely mix of Zinfandel and Cabernet and a few other things; lots of ripe, zesty, berry flavors.
With grapes meticulously chosen from the best locations in California, J Pinot Gris offers an alluring bouquet of lemongrass, Kaffir lime and Asian pear plus tropical notes of pineapple and jasmine fl
Santa Barbara County. Exhilarating aromas of lemon, lime, grapefruit and fresh cut grass. The ripe stone-fruit flavors on the sip are cut by zingy acidity and a tart finish.
The SeaGlass Pinot Noir is racy and delicate in style; shows red fruit flavors; pleasing tartness in the finish.
The SeaGlass Unoaked Chardonnay is clean, fresh and unadorned; ripe apple and citrus flavors prevail; crisp, lively aftertaste.
90 POINTS Wine Spectator. Appealing lemon-lime and anise aromas that lead to crisp pear, green apple and spice flavors.
90 POINTS Wine Enthusiast. Delicate aromas of strawberry, fresh cream, and an earthy brioche characteristic. On the palate, the wine opens with flavors of tangerine, rose petal, and raspberry.
Aromas of zesty lime, grapefruit, and passionfruit with a hint of fresh herbs. Vibrant palate of sweet fruit leading to a long and juicy finish. 12.9% ABV.
The SeaGlass Pinot Grigio is a crisp, tantalizing white wine; fresh and light, with a zesty for life; zippy in the finish.
House Chardonnay flavors include fragrant pineapple, nectarine and straw notes that marry with toasted marshmallow and vanilla creme aromatics. The finish is well balanced with fruit and light oak.
Old Tom Gin is the result of using a base wort of malted barley, with an infusion of botanicals in high proof corn spirits.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Wild and exciting, yet solid to the core, the apple-like '11 Renegade Chardonnay is packed; shows plenty fruit, with a note of sweet earth.
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Prisoner Red is a deep ruby/purple; big, peppery, meaty, Rhone-like bouquet; hints of bay lead, unsmoked cigar tobacco, black currants and sweet jammy cherries.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '07 Turley Old Vines Zinfandel is a soft, full-bodied offering; black fruits and notes of damp earth, plums and pepper; ripe and fleshy; enjoy over the next 3-5 years.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. From Contra Costa County's sandy soils, the '07 Zinfandel Duarte Vineyard is a plush effort; black fruit and loamy soil characteristics with excellent ripeness; tasty.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Made mostly from Chenin Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc, the frisky '08 Parducci Sustainable White is crisp and fine; attractive core fruit on the palate; zesty with good length.
The Parducci Sustainable Red is a bright wine with pleasing, tart fruit aromas and flavors; sharp and crisp on the palate.
90 PTS Wilfred Wong. Framed nicely and generously fruited, delivers well on the palate. Tart and pert in the aftertaste.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A Solid Napa Valley Cabernet; the '99 Heitz Cellar exhibits fine ripe fruit aromas that lead into a palate of black fruits and sweet earth; a perfect choice for a porterhouse.
The Parducci Cabernet is ripe yet rounded nicely on the palate with a decidedly soft spot; easy in the aftertaste.
Enjoy "A glass in a bottle." Orange City fair silver medal winner. Great with Barbeque.
The Heitz Cellar Chardonnay has ripe tropical fruit flavors, nice balance and texture on the palate; firm in the finish.
Almost velvety on the palate, the smooth sailing Vendange White Zinfandel is one of the state's nicest wines in this genre; a tasteful wine, we recommend serving with light Tex-Mex foods.
Crisp, dry and distinctive. Light-bodied and full-flavored. Try it with poultry or salad; another great value from Vendange.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. An easy-drinking red, the perky '05 Parducci Merlot offers red aromas and flavors; soft and light on the palate; a good value effort.
Aromas of cherry, blackberry, bitter chocolate, baking spices. Flavor of cassis, cayenne and chocolate covered espresso. Oak characters. 14.8% ABV.
Blackberry and cassis are intermingled with sandalwood and clove flavors, creating a rich and elegant palate. ABV 13.5%
Longer aging in French oak barrels and sweet corn flavors coupled with spicy rye, create a unique depth and viscosity on the palate. 91.3 proof.
Napa Valley. Vanilla and dried herbs with dried cherry, blackberry, currant and savory herb flavors. 13.5% ABV
The citrus flavors carry over onto the palate and meld with tropical notes of mango, guava and pineapple as well as floral spice.
The Nine North Wine Co Twenty Bench Cabernet is a bold red with formidable, ripe fruit flavors; smooth, ripe tannins in the finish.
Medium straw, light yellow color; bold, ripe apple aroma, light oak; medium bodied, well balanced; ripe fruit and oak in the flavors.
91 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Stag's Leap Wine Cellars SLV Cabernet shows off deep layers of expressive black fruit, licorice and white flowers; hugely delicious wine with plenty of intensity.
The '83 La Jota Howell Mountain Cabernet is firm, crisp and tightly packed with ripe cassis and chocolate flavors; balanced to the tart side, but there's plenty of fruit and enough tannnin.
The Kermit Lynch Cotes-du-Rhone is a pleasant red wine; red fruit flavors; medium bodium, soft on the palate.
Immensely smooth, approachable, and mixable. Try it tonight in your favorite whiskey cocktails.
WHISKEY OF THE YEAR MALT ADVOCATE, FOUR STARS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED SPIRITS JOURNAL. Huge spicy aroma with notes of oak and molasses. Long, warm finish preceeded by notes of mint, cinnamon, vanilla.
The whisky has been aged in oak for many years to give it rich and complex yet smooth flavors.
Thomas H. Handy uncut and unfiltered straight rye whiskey is bottled directly from the barrel. Enjoy the authentic American rye whiskey as a symbol of the timeless history of New Orleans.
Made from sun ripened chilies, Tuong Ot Sriracha is ready to use in soups, sauces, pasta, drinks or on anything to add a delicious, spicy taste.
The best product on the market for removing red wine stains! Works on cranberry juice too. Wine Away is made from fruit and vegetable extracts and does not contain bleach or phosphates.
Fresh and fragrant aromas lead to a wonderfully bright palate. Flavors of juicy citrus and ripe strawberry are rounded out by a refreshingly crisp finish.
Inspired by urban culture, this wine mimics its surroundings and the environment it comes from.
Chile. Aromas of blackberry, oak and spice. Luscious flavors of black plums and peppered clover with a silky finish. 13% ABV
Chile. Red currant aromas promise the juicy red fruit delivered to the middle palate and a lengthy, velvety finish. 13% ABV
The SeaGlass Riesling is fine example of an off-dry white wine; stone fruit flavors and a suggestion of honeysuckle in the flavors.
Crisp, fruity apple flavors and a touch of oak; great with appetizers or seafood!
The Parducci Small Lot Blend Pinot Noir is smooth and soft; red fruit aromas abound freshly in the aromas; easy in the finish.
Ruby black color. Aromas of dried lavender and violets, cassis tart, dried eucalyptus leaf, and chocolate nuts with a silky, bright, fruity medium body and a tingling, breezy nutshells, tea leaves, and earth finish with firm, cottony tannins and heavy oak. A big oaky cabernet with spice and lots of tannins. Pair with beef or roasted root vegetables.
Aromas of creamy apple backed by citrus introduce mouth-filling, sumptuous flavors of peach and ripe Asian pear, complemented by hints of toasty vanilla. The wine finishes crisply with a burst of pineapple
This is a smooth and opulent Napa Valley wine that bursts from the glass with blackberries, chocolate, plum, cassis and savory flavors. The wine is dense and structured with notes of espresso and oak.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '13 Blindfold offers lovely flavors of fresh pineapple, tangerine skin, orange marmalade and melon; very innovative and delicious.
Dark ruby in color with aromas of cherry, blackberry, mint, and chocolate.This big red's got spicy, dark fruit flavors and supple tannins.
Orange Cty fair silver medal! Berry-oak aromas and flavors. This is truely a GREAT VALUE! Perfect with light fare such as salads, or pastas.
Notes of mocha and black cherry with pronounced flavors of dark fruits and rich plum emerge from this round, medium bodied, tasty Merlot.
Delicate aromas and a dry, crisp, vibrant texture featuring apple, pear, and peach fruit with hints of white flowers and almonds.Alcohol 12.5%
A project created by the Taken Wine Co. the Complicated Chardonnay has aromas of Meyer lemon peel and quince aromas; tastes of bright stone fruit with fresh lingering lemon-lime zest and bright acid.
House Wine Cabernet is a deep red wine with flavors of juicy raspberry and strawberry that marry with black pepper on the mid-palate. This smooth cabernet finishes with supportive tannins and fruit.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. #78 TOP 100 WINES. Fresh with cherry and raspberry notes at the core, showing cinnamon and hibiscus notes.
Using Oregon's Coastal Mountain range water, this vodka is made using expertly distilled grain spirit for a smooth taste.
Layers of cassis and black fruit with that classic mint aroma; full bodied, sweet tannins and a long finish.
A generous burst of blackberry flavors with notes of fresh currants and mint; firm structure on the palate with sleek tannins and a delicious finish.
This everyday wine glass is fun, feels good to hold, and looks trendy. Broken stems are a thing of the past!
This wine glass is fun, feels good to hold, and fully displays the aromas and flavors of the finest Cabernets and Merlots.
91 POINTS Wine Enthusiast (2013 vintage). Fresh, elegant wine with creamy depth and generous aromas of pineapple and lemon punctuated by zesty spice; vibrant flavors of ripe pear, kiwi and peaches.
Bright berry flavors, red cherry, raspberry and blackberry enhanced by notes of hints of licorice and red tea on the finish.
GREAT VALUE! Light to medium bodied, with bright cherry and herb flavors; perfect red wine for a party or picnics.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine effort, the '11 Parducci Small Lot Blend Chardonnay exhibits ripe apple and sweet melon flavors; textured and firm on the body and in the finish.
The Heitz Grignolino is tart, bright and zesty. Loaded with red fruit flavors. Pleasant and perky in the finish.
VALUE MERLOT! This wine just screams value! Smooth and very likable--great match with red sauced pastas or grilled meats.
This wine shows pleasing berry & light oak aromas with matching flavors; perfect to serve with grilled or roasted meats.
Crisp fruit & apple flavors with a touch of oak. Great with seafood!
The Ponzi Pinot Noir is one of Oregon's most classic reds. Rich, yet stylish, with ripe strawberries and dried earth flavors.
Flavors of black plum, graphite, cinnamon, cherry cola, forest floor, oolong tea, and a faint whisper of watermelon meander across the palate into a lively, bright and flavorful finish.
Parlays its berry flavors to form a complex unit of multi-berry accents. Textured and layered on the palate.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. EDITORS' CHOICE. The '11 Ponzi Pinot Gris expresses floral notes of lemon and apricot; retains bright fruit flavors on the palate; crisp and long on the finish
The Calera Central Coast Chardonnay has racy, snappy tropical fruit that is fresh and vibrant in this clean white, with lively acidity; truly a great value from the Central Coast.
Washington. Aromas are of currant, violets, vanilla and licorice. The wine is soft, ripe and full-bodied on the palate. 13.5% ABV
California. Bright and full of blackberry and cherry notes with a savory fennel. Elegant palate with silky tannins. 14.6% ABV
SAVED is a robust, powerful wine with abig personality and a generous finish.
93 PTS WILFRED WONG. Exhibits dried leaf, red and black fruit and just an underlying accent of sweet oak.
Half Moon Bay. A smooth, full-bodied Merlot with delicious chocolate and cherry flavors. 13.5% ABV
An Intense, full-bodied wine; flavors of ripe cherries and blackberries with a nose of olives and hints of tobacco and vanilla.
Has flavors of ripe cherries and strawberries, with a hint of vanilla-cream; smooth and balanced with a smooth finish.
A delicious blend that is Petite Sirah based; expresses aromas of boysenberry; soft, supple tannins, the wine finishes smooth.
Has nice citrus notes with a hint of pineapple; medium-bodied and fruit-forward the wine has a long finish.
Necessary in all of the most sophisticated cocktails, Peychaud's enhances whatever you are sipping.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. A delicious blend of honey, spice and Irish whisky.
Brewed with orange zest, cardamom, cinchona, caraway, coriander, gentian, quassia, and a few other occult staples is fast becoming a hot commodity.
This New Orleans tradition is perfect for your Manhattan or Old fashioned. 35% ABV