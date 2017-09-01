William Fevre Chablis Champs Royaux '10
Burgundy
750 ml
The William Fevre Champs Royaux Chablis is a rich, rounded, ripe flavored white wine; shows the class of Chardonnay varietal, with its green apple-like flavors.
2014 VINTAGE; 93PTS WINE SPECATATOR "This white reveals richness and breadth, with a hint of spice framing the apple, melon, yellow plum and mineral flavors. The terrific finish keeps pumping out the fruit and stone notes."