Willett
8 Year Single Barrel Bourbon
750 ml
Terrific flavors in this barrel selection! Mouthfeel is creamy, and taste is traditional bourbon with strong notes of jam and charcoal. Bottled at 119.6 proof, enjoy on the rocks or with a splash.
Bottled in a very unique Pot Still decanter, it is a nice counter-balance of flavors with the different grains creating unique creaminess, spiceness and floral elements.
Made from pure limestone spring water, carefully selected grains and proprietary strains of yeast. Aged in new white Oak Casks until fully matured.