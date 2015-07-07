Willett
Pot Still Reserve Bourbon
750 ml
Starts light and buttery smooth with vanilla and caramel, and finishes with spicy sweetness. Excellent neat or on the rocks. 47% ABV
Distilled in 60-foot tall column still, with second distillation occurring on the copper still.
Terrific flavors in this barrel selection! Mouthfeel is creamy, and taste is traditional bourbon with strong notes of jam and charcoal. Bottled at 119.6 proof, enjoy on the rocks or with a splash.
Bottled in a very unique Pot Still decanter, it is a nice counter-balance of flavors with the different grains creating unique creaminess, spiceness and floral elements.
Made from pure limestone spring water, carefully selected grains and proprietary strains of yeast. Aged in new white Oak Casks until fully matured.
A very aromatic and most popular aperitif wine from France; great chilled with a twist of lime or lemon.
Now Lillet comes in a Rose. The same sweet and bitter combo is now a rose. Serve chilled.
Sweet and delightful, medium bodied and fine, this aperitif wine is great with a twist of citrus.