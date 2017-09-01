Wild Horse
Pinot Noir
750 ml
California. Aromas and flavors of cherry, pomegranate, cola, and spices. 13.9 ABV
California. Aromas and flavors of cherry, pomegranate, cola, and spices. 13.9 ABV
Central Coast. Aromas of cherry cola, and vanilla. Rich,balanced mouthfeel. Flavors of currant and cola. 13% ABV
Upon swirl, pungent aromatics deliver rich pineapple and stonefruit with hints of toasted marshmallow and coconut. On the palate, layers of apple pie are followed by rich mid-palate pineapple. Soft creamy mouthfeel is balanced by natural bright acidity.
California. Aromas of berry cobbler and mocha. Full bodied with flavors of plum and soft tannins. 13.5% ABV
irresistible aromas of crisp green apple, white peach and fresh baked pastries followed by flavors of lemon meringue, almond and creme brulee. 14.5% ABV