White Claw
Variety Pack
12 Cans
Includes 3 each of Natural Lime, Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Raspberry . Crisp with all natural flavors and ingredients.
Hard sparkling seltzer with a hint of black cherry. 100% Natural, Low Carb, Low Sugar, Gluten Free.
White Claw Mango is the perfect blend of seltzer water, the cleanest tasting alcohol base, and a hint of mango.
Hard sparkling seltzer with a hint of ruby grapefruit. 100% Natural, Low Carb, Low Sugar, Gluten Free.
Hard sparkling seltzer with a hint of fresh lime. 100% Natural, Low Carb, Low Sugar, Gluten Free.
Clean, crisp and refreshing with a hint of juicy pomegranate.
Slight lime tartness with a crisp but subtle sweetness.
Sweet, fresh grapefruit aroma with slightly sweet and tangy notes.
White Claw® Hard Seltzer is made using a blend of seltzer water, our gluten free alcohol base and a hint of raspberry flavor.
White Claw® Hard Seltzer is made using a blend of seltzer water, our gluten free alcohol base and a hint of ruby grapefruit flavor.
White Claw® Hard Seltzer is made using a blend of seltzer water, our gluten free alcohol base and a hint of black cherry flavor.
Naturally flavored and gluten-free. It contains only 5 grams of carbs. Cold-pressed essence from cranberries. 6% ABV
Naturally flavored and gluten-free. It contains only 5 grams of carbs. Cold-pressed citrus essence from limes. 6% ABV
Naturally flavored and gluten-free. It contains only 5 grams of carbs. Cold-pressed citrus essence from valencia oranges. 6% ABV
Naturally flavored and gluten-free. It contains only 5 grams of carbs. Cold-pressed citrus essence from grapefruits. 6% ABV
Styles: Our newest styles: Passion Fruit, Watermelon & Kiwi, Pineapple and Mango.
Naturally sweet flavors of juicy California strawberries, raspberries & Marion blackberries.
Truly Pineapple has a bright tropical aroma with hints of fresh squeezed pineapple juice and mandarin for clean, refreshing finish.Enjoy!
Delicately sweet, slightly tart, & perfectly refreshing with a hint of California Chardonnay grapes. It’s your new favorite way to rosé.
For drinkers who are active, social, and looking for a light, refreshing alternative, with a hint of fruit. Includes;Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, Sicilian Blood Orange, and Lemon and Yuzu.
Refreshing with a bright citrusy character and juicy tartness.
Under its orange skin, blood oranges have a crimson flesh. Its flavor and aroma are stronger and more intense than an orange.
Under its orange skin, blood oranges have a crimson flesh. Its flavor and aroma are stronger and more intense than an orange. Light citrus sweetness mingles with the crisp taste of sparkling water.
Refreshing hard seltzer brewed with purified water. Contains: Berry, Citrus, Flavored, Grapefruit.
Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer Black Cherry Rosemary is a refreshing hard seltzer brewed with purified water and natural black cherry and rosemary flavors, for a clean crisp taste and a hint of subtle sweetness.