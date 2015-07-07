WhistlePig
10 Year Straight Rye Whiskey
750 ml
96 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Whistle Pig Straight Rye is a 100 proof 100 percent rye whiskey. It is aged for a minimum of ten years in oak barrels at their Vermont facility.
Vermont Oak barrels receive a long toast and heavy char designed to draw out a rich sweetness to complement the natural spice of aged rye. Sugar, earthy oakiness and lush citrus notes.
American boldness meets European Elegance. Aromas and flavors of ripe berries, salted caramel, and dark chocolate. 43% ABV