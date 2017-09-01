Weltenburger Assam Bock
Maibock or Helles Bock
16.9 oz Bottle
A strong, dark Doppelbock that's more than meets the eye. Malty-aromatic, sweet, pleasantly heavy, with an intense fragrance and strong flavour; a world known specialty.
World Beer Award 2012. A dark export beer. A specialty of well-balanced richness and fine elegance.