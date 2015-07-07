Warsteiner
Dunkel
12 Bottles
Warsteiner premium Dunkel is a traditional German Dark Lager crafted according to the high standards of the German brewing tradition. Simply a superb beer.
Warsteiner Premium quenches a beer lover's thirst for a clean, crisp, refreshing beer taste. Warsteiner is a slightly pale pilsner that captures a bold taste you won't want to miss.
A stronger brewed palatable beer with a tasty malt scent and by its unique soft brewing water as well as its selected raw material of highest quality with a fine liveliness and fullness of flavor.
Light hop bouquet, dry palate & moderately bitter finish.
Pours to a cloudy yellow white color with a thick, creamy and towering head and a spicy vanilla nose. The palate is tart from the wheat and packed with clove and banana notes; plus a touch of apple.
A giant mini-keg at a great price. Warsteiner is the best-selling beer in Germany. Find out for yourself why with this fun party keg.