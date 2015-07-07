W.L. Weller
Special Reserve Bourbon
750 ml
Kentucky. A sweet nose with a hint of caramel. Tasting notes of honey, butterscotch, and a touch of woodiness with a smooth finish. 80 Proof
Aroma of creamy vanilla, caramel and molasses with flavor notes of candied corn, ripe fruits, cocoa powder and dried fruits. Elegant and soft. 45% ABV
GOLD MEDAL- 2008 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. This whiskey is uncut, unfiltered wheated recipe bourbon! The barrels were aged twelve years and bottled at barrel strength.
FIVE STARS SPIRIT JOURNAL, GOLD MEDAL 2003 INTERNATIONAL WINE AND SPIRITS COMPETITION. Lusciously toasty with an animated bouquet that has top notch bourbon written all over it.
