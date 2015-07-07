Vina Requingua Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Vina Requingua Pinot Noir shows that Chile can be a place where this varietal grows well; ripe fruit abounds in this wine.
The Vina Requingua Sauvignon Blanc is a fresh, crisp wine; lively and poised with dried citrus flavors; crisp finish.
The Vina Requingua Carmenere is a well-balanced, red-fruited wine; soft tannins, easy aftertaste.
The Vina Requingua Cabernet Sauvignon shows fine, black fruited flavors that stay firm and serious on the palate; delivers well in the finish as well.