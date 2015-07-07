Montes Classic Malbec
Malbec
750 ml
The Montes Classic Malbec is a medium-dense red with full textures and soft tannins; drinks easily.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '07 Montes Leyda Sauvignon Blanc is an unoaked cuvee with an expressive bouquet of spring flowers, citrus, and fresh herbs; it exhibits lively white fruit flavors.
87 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '08 Montes Classic Merlot has solid berry and crusty dark aromatics; palate has good size and cushion with a creamy feel housing soft plum and herb.
Delicious, full-bodied, and complex with hints of melon and pear. Well balanced buttery cashew nut flavors and creamy oak. 13.5% ABV
Chile. Fresh and crisp with a nice structure at mid palate showing tropical fruits, peaches, pineapples and citrus. 12.5% ABV
87 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Finds its way to floral berry fruit aromas and creamy plum and raspberry flavors.
The Montes Alpha Cab Sauv has a lifted floral bouquet with raspberry wine gums andwild strawberry; grippy tannins, red currant and raspberry laced with vanilla.