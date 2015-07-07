Maudite
Belgian Strong Ale
750 ml
Nose of malt, orange, wild spices with fragrances of coriander and cloves and floral hop notes. Robust maltiness and spiciness with a hop finish. 8% ABV.
Nose of malt, orange, wild spices with fragrances of coriander and cloves and floral hop notes. Robust maltiness and spiciness with a hop finish. 8% ABV.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. All of the wonderfuil dark components of a porter or stout dressed up with a distinct Belgian style yeast. Deep mahogany body with dark, spiced fruit on the nose.
Aromas of vanilla and fruitcake, flowers and honey. Complex flavor that is slightly fruity, malty, nutty, and yeasty with a hint of unfiltered sake. 9% ABV.
A strong, dark brew showcasing medium body, lacy head and fruity notes reminiscent of a port,. 9% ABV