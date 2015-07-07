Unibroue Ephemere
Apple
4 Bottles
89 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Hazy yellow color. Sweet green apple aromas with a nice touch of baking spices. A zesty entry leads to a frothy, fruity tart medium bodied palate. Very refreshing.
Toasty caramel flavors with undertones of sherry or port. Rich and smooth in spite of the hint of alcohol on the nose and finish.
Canadian Tripel. Light clove spice with honey and gingerbread notes. 9% ABV
Light golden yellow with a cloudy hue, this saison features fine bubbles and aromas of hops, tropical fruits and citrus. Delicately spiced and pairs well with food and a jukebox blasting Megadeth!
Dark amber color with spirited effervescence and cream-colored lacework. Intensely malty, slightly sweet and surprisingly hoppy with mocha accents and subtle oaky finish.
Subtle fruit flavors are complemented by rich Madeira wine notes. A deep, well-balanced flavour profile will surprise you by lingering on the palate. Enjoy it while you can!
BRONZE MEDAL 2010 WORLD BEER CUP Hazy yellow color. Sweet green apple aromas with a nice touch of baking spices. A zesty entry leads to a frothy, fruity tart medium bodied palate.
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. The Blanche de Chambly is well built from the frothy head to the complex aromas. Hints of honeysuckle titallate you to take sips over and over again.
Nose of malt, orange, wild spices with fragrances of coriander and cloves and floral hop notes. Robust maltiness and spiciness with a hop finish. 8% ABV.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. All of the wonderfuil dark components of a porter or stout dressed up with a distinct Belgian style yeast. Deep mahogany body with dark, spiced fruit on the nose.
Aromas of vanilla and fruitcake, flowers and honey. Complex flavor that is slightly fruity, malty, nutty, and yeasty with a hint of unfiltered sake. 9% ABV.
A strong, dark brew showcasing medium body, lacy head and fruity notes reminiscent of a port,. 9% ABV