Umani Ronchi
Jorio Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
750 ml
Produced from a single estate in Abruzzo, this fine value red expresses bright cherry; earth; and mineral character; full bodied; elegant structure; pairs nicely with roasted chicken and pasta.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. The lively '06 Umani Ronchi Verdicchio maps out a nice place on the palate; its cystral clear minerality and tart citrus flavors are more than most white wines can even offer.
The Umani Ronchi Montepulciano d'Abruzzo offers great value in red wine; ripe; yet soft and easy to drink, this is an honest wine that will match up to hamburger and fries.