Uinta Brewing
Hop Nosh IPA
6 Cans
Embracing our inner foodie, Hop Nosh is so big in hop character that it is literally a hoppy snack. Bold and refreshing, this IPA combines an abundance of hops with a smooth malt profile.
Bold and smooth this full bodied lager is exceptionally drinkable and pitch black in color. 4% ABV
Bold and refreshing, this IPA combines an abundance of hops with a smooth malt profile. 7.3% ABV
A play on our flagship IPA, this beer features an aromatic menagerie of tropical hops and tangerine zest. Wraps up with a crisp, bitter finish.
Detour blazes the trail for fresh and bold Double IPAs. Four varieties of hops combine to step up the flavor profile. A hoppy adventure that finishes dry. Big in alcohol and character.
Brewed with fresh pumpkin and fall spices and has been aging in Oak barrels for 6 months. The oak barrels add subtle nuances of toasted vanilla and bourbon notes. ABV of 10.31% (a play on Halloween)
Enter the Labyrinth, a multi-dimensional black ale from Uinta Brewing. Discover the complex intermingling of black licorice and toasted oak. Seek the subtle hints of bittersweet chocolate.
Sessionable pumpkin ale brewed with fresh pumpkin and seasonal spices. 5% ABV
A flagship IPA boasts an assertive bitterness and vibrant hop aromatics. Expect notes of pine, lime zest, and grapefruit supported by caramel malts.