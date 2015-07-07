Two Brothers Brewing
Dog Days Lager
6 Cans 12 oz
Brewed in the unmistakable style of Dortmund, Germany, this golden lager has a delicate caramel malt character. 5.1% ABV.
Brewed in the unmistakable style of Dortmund, Germany, this golden lager has a delicate caramel malt character. 5.1% ABV.
Loaded with juicy citrus and passion fruit hop aroma yet balanced with malt and hop character. 5.1% ABV.
Saaz and Goldings hops are paired with a malt character, that result in a crisp and savory ale. ABV 5.1%
The deep amber color echoes the toasty and sweet caramel flavors at the start. The finish has just enough hops to clean the palate. ABV 5.9%
Firm, roasty maltiness and a generous helping of hops. Flavors of dark chocolate and molasses. 9.1% ABV
This hefty beer is balanced at the start with some nice caramel and brown sugar notes. 9.9% ABV
Deep and malty with a hint of sourness that adds complexity to the flavor. 7.7% ABV
Golden in color with subtle malt character, big complex citrus and piney hop notes throughout. 6.3% ABV.
Full of citrus and pine hop character and aroma. The hop flavors play off the pleasant malt complexity like a good sidekick. 6.3% ABV.
With nice malty sweetness and a soft aroma of clove, vanilla, and banana. 4.9% ABV.