Twisted Tea
Half and Half
24 oz Can
Twisted Tea Half & Half is brewed with real tea for a natural, refreshing flavor. Half hard tea, half hard lemondade.
Twisted Tea is Iced Tea with a kick! Made from some of the finest teas in the world & blended with a clear malt base, lemon & other natural flavors. It's a cool iced tea!
Twisted Tea is brewed with real tea for a natural, refreshing flavor.