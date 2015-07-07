Turning Leaf
White Zinfandel
750 ml
Bright, sassy, and on the sweet side, the Turning Leaf Reserve White Zinfandel exhibits fine ripe raspberry flavors; serve chilled; a pretty wine.
The Turning Leaf Pinot Grigio is light, fresh, and easy drinking; a fine wine to serve with simply prepared shellfish.
The Turning Leaf Merlot is a solid, red with that simply drinks well; ripe, smooth, and layered.