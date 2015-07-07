Tuaca
Cinnaster Liqueur
750 ml
When Cinnamon meets Vanilla, something Cinnaster happens. TUACA Cinnaster combines the daring taste of cinnamon with the exceptionally smooth vanilla and citrus flavor of of TUACA.
Product of USA. Vanilla with distilled essences of citrus fruits and rich brandies. Flavors of spicy fruit with hazelnut, coconut, and cocoa. 80 Proof
Tuaca is the exciting premium liqueur of Italian heritage that delivers delicious vanilla/citrus taste-perfect served as a chilled shot, or in a mixed drink!